WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash late Sunday afternoon that involved four cars on Route 15 Southbound in New Haven has been cleared.

According to Connecticut State Police, the crash took place inside the Heroes Tunnel just before 5 p.m.

Officials say no one involved in the multi-vehicle crash was injured.

Authorities expect there to be delays on the highway.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.