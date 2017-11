MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An arrest has been made after a car crash in Meriden took place early Sunday morning.

According to Meriden Police, a serious collision took place at the corner of East Main Street and Hillcrest Terrace around 1 a.m.

Police say an arrest was made following the crash, but it is not known why.

It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved.

Officials say at least one person suffered injuries. There has been no word on how severe those injuries were.