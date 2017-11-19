BlumShapiro employees help provide Thanksgiving for others

Related Coverage Creative ways to send Thanksgiving leftovers home with your guests

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of people will have a Thanksgiving this year thanks to one local business.

Because of the generosity of BlumShapiro employees, a number of people will have food for Thanksgiving.

Related Content: Creative ways to send Thanksgiving leftovers home with your guests

Over the weekend, the employees helped package more than 1,200 bags of donated non-perishable food items.

All of the items will be handed out to seniors and families in New Haven that are served by Christian Community Action.