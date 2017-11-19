Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Lt. Gov. Wyman’s legacy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On this week’s edition of ‘Capitol Report: After Hours,’ the panel discusses the political legacy of Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman.

Last week, Lt. Gov. Wyman decided against a run for governor, stating a desire to spend more time with her grandchildren as one of the reasons why she’s opting out.

“I got in this business because of my kids and I’m getting out of it for the same reason; my grandchildren,” she said.

With Lt. Gov. Wyman out, the panel takes a look at some of the other candidates and potential candidates in the race.