Capitol Report: Candidates for governor and a state budget is set

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman announced last week that she will not be making a run for governor.

With Lt. Gov. Wyman officially out, there’s a name on the other side of the aisle gaining attention as a possible candidate: House Republican Leader Themis Klarides.

Related Content: Hartford mayor Luke Bronin considering run for governor

There are also others who still might jump in, including former Secretary of State Susan Bysiewicz and current Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Also, the 2017 General Assembly Session finally cam to an end last week, but it wasn’t all good news. The governor’s budget office is already projecting a $178 million deficit in the current year which could mean more repair work to the budget.

Related Content: Senate passes budget fix, may soon need another

Watch the video above for more.