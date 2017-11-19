Capitol Report: Talking turkey and soda

(WTNH) — Thanksgiving is almost here, and once again, the folks at Gozzi’s Turkey Farm in Guilford are entertaining visitors with their colorful turkeys.

However, the monochromatic dye jobs are ruffling feathers. One protesting vegan believes it’s not right and that the turkeys have feelings and need to be respected.

Do you think she makes a good point, or is it tough turkey?

Also, the days of sucking down free soda at Lake Compounce are over.

The park is getting rid of the promotion which started in 1999 and provided regular admission guests with free soda all day long. Now, only diamond and platinum members can get the soda deal.

Water is still free to all guests.