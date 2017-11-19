Capitol Report: What does Wyman opting-out mean for Klarides in a potential run for governor?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman officially decided against a run for governor last week.

With Lt. Gov. Wyman out, does that open the door for a Republican like House Republican Leader Themis Klarides to throw her hat into the ring?

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis joined the show to discuss the potential for a Klarides run.

Also, Representative John Larson had a tough moment earlier this month when he was called upon to sing “Amazing Grace.”

