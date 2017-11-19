Capitol Report: Women see strong turnout on Election Day

By Published:

(WTNH) — Women voters in Connecticut came out strong on Election Day, and Democrats want to keep the momentum going in 2018.

Last week, women Democratic leaders launched Politica CT to target specific House and Senate seats they see as winnable in 2018.

Related Content: Democrats make big gains in local elections, but what about next year?

Also, a great story came out of Election Day in Middletown.

Two best friends and 20-year-old college juniors Ed Ford, Jr. and Tyrell Brown won seats on the town’s School Board and Planning Commission.

Related Content: Pair of 20-year-olds believed youngest black Republicans elected to Connecticut public office

They are believed to be the youngest black Republicans to ever win elected office in Connecticut.

“When the results came in I was absolutely euphoric,” said Ford, Jr.

“When the results did come in and I found out I won, I said, ‘Okay, time to get to work,'” Brown stated.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s