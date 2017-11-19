Capitol Report: Women see strong turnout on Election Day

(WTNH) — Women voters in Connecticut came out strong on Election Day, and Democrats want to keep the momentum going in 2018.

Last week, women Democratic leaders launched Politica CT to target specific House and Senate seats they see as winnable in 2018.

Also, a great story came out of Election Day in Middletown.

Two best friends and 20-year-old college juniors Ed Ford, Jr. and Tyrell Brown won seats on the town’s School Board and Planning Commission.

They are believed to be the youngest black Republicans to ever win elected office in Connecticut.

“When the results came in I was absolutely euphoric,” said Ford, Jr.

“When the results did come in and I found out I won, I said, ‘Okay, time to get to work,'” Brown stated.