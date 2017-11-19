Connecticut officials urge evacuees to call 2-1-1 for help

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are urging families from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who’ve evacuated to Connecticut after the recent hurricanes to call 2-1-1 to connect with the services they need to rebuild their lives.

Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro says recent arrivals to Connecticut and their hosts will be directed in either Spanish or English to the appropriate resources, ranging from child care to housing.

She says it’s important that families also register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency so FEMA has their current address.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, DESP and the Connecticut Way 211 have released a resource guide in both English and Spanish that provides information about available resources. The guide can be downloaded online by visiting http://uwc.211ct.org/maria.

