Creative ways to send Thanksgiving leftovers home with your guests

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An abundance of food coming our way this Thanksgiving and many of us don’t know what to do with all the leftovers after turkey day. This morning blogger Nicole Charles, from TheGreenRobe.com, stopped by our kitchen to share creative take home containers your guests will be grateful for.

Mason Jar Leftovers

You can buy a case of mason jars pretty inexpensively at stores like Wal-mart, Target, and the craft stores. Mason jars have been quite the craze for a while now, and chances are you may have extra laying around. This is definitely a great opportunity to pass them along. Have your guests layer up whatever leftovers they would like in the mason jar and they are good to go!

Pack up the dessert, the leftovers, throw in an extra dinner roll and your loved ones will be VERY thankful! I also decided to use paper bags ( I bought a pack of them at Michael’s) which I decorated using some rubber stamps. I feel that the paper bags look nicer than just using plastic and are sturdier to transport.

Decorated Tinfoil Takeout Containers

A less expensive option, and equally adorable, is to use those tin foil take out containers. You can find them at restaurants supply stores and some places like Wal-mart or maybe even the dollar store may carry them. These are a great option if people don’t want all of their food kind of blending together (like they clearly would using the mason jars). Also, they serve as a fun little craft project!

I suggest putting the covers out on a table with crayons, markers, stickers, etc and have the kids decorate the covers! You could even make the activity more structured and have the kids write a few things they are thankful for on them! This would certainly be a sweet and charming thing to look at as your guests enjoy their leftovers the next day.

