Despite budget fixes, Connecticut still faces deficits

By Published:
State lawmakers meet at the Capitol. (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Despite making some last-minute fixes last week to the newly passed, two-year, $41.3 billion state budget last week, Connecticut lawmakers are still grappling with fiscal problems.

Consensus revenue estimates released by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget office and the General Assembly’s nonpartisan fiscal office project the current fiscal year will end $178.4 million in deficit. The new fiscal year beginning July 1 will be $147.1 million in the deficit.

Related Content: Report shows new state budget already has projected deficit

News of more red ink was disappointing but not surprising for legislative leaders, who negotiated throughout the summer before finally reaching a bipartisan agreement last month.

They’re keeping a close eye on sales and income tax revenues, which are already falling short, as well as what’s happening in Washington with federal tax reform legislation. Both could worsen deficit estimates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s