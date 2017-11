Downed wires and tree closes road in Tolland

Related Coverage Wind knocks down tree in Westport, causes road closures

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple roads were closed in Tolland on Sunday afternoon due to downed trees and wires.

Officials say Old Farms Road is closed to through traffic and barricades and cones are in place while crews clear the road.

The strong winds knocked down debris onto Meadowood Road as well. Officials say that area has been cleared by an Eversource contractor.

UPDATE: Two separate incidents. One on Old Farms & one on Meadowood. Old Farms is closed to through traffic. Barricades & cones are in place on Old Farms. Meadowood Rd has been cleared by @EversourceCT contractor. pic.twitter.com/H7QiDAk6G3 — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) November 19, 2017