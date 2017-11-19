East Haven Mayor Maturo Jr. sworn-in for 9th term

WTNH.com staff Published:
East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo (file).

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. was sworn-in on Saturday for his ninth term in office.

Maturo Jr. is the longest-serving mayor in the town’s history, holding the position from 1997 until 2007 and again from 2011 until now.

This comes as Democrat Salvatore Maltese is challenging results from the election earlier this month that declared Maturo Jr. as the winner.

Maltese wants a judge to impound all voting machines and ballots until the court rules on the case, saying he wants all disqualified ballots examine and for a judge to name him as the winner.

The court is expected to pick back up on Monday morning.

