East Haven Mayor Maturo Jr. sworn-in for 9th term

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. was sworn-in on Saturday for his ninth term in office.

Maturo Jr. is the longest-serving mayor in the town’s history, holding the position from 1997 until 2007 and again from 2011 until now.

Related Content: Court battle continues over East Haven mayoral election results

This comes as Democrat Salvatore Maltese is challenging results from the election earlier this month that declared Maturo Jr. as the winner.

Maltese wants a judge to impound all voting machines and ballots until the court rules on the case, saying he wants all disqualified ballots examine and for a judge to name him as the winner.

Original Story: East Haven Mayor Maturo Jr. being taken to court

The court is expected to pick back up on Monday morning.