Ellington man arrested for unlawful discharge of firearms

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was arrested Saturday night on numerous firearm related charges.

At approximately 10:35 PM, troopers from Troop C in Tolland responded to several 911 calls about gunshots from residents in the area of Crystal Lake in Ellington.

As Troopers circled the area of Aborn Road and Sandy Beach Road, they observed a male emerge from the wood line carrying a long gun. After Troopers ordered the male to drop the weapon and drop to the ground, they placed him in handcuffs and found him armed with two additional handguns, as well as over 25 additional rounds of .40 ammunition.

The man was identified as Alexander Czaja, 22 of Ellington. Police determined after drinking alochol and walking home from a friends house, Czaja discharged over 11 rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun, 17 rounds from a Smith and Wesson .40 cal, and 6 rounds from a Smith and Wesson .357 mag revolver at a speed limit sign near Minor Hill Road.

Further investigation determined that he had fired the rounds in an easterly direction, from the shoulder of the state highway. Several pieces of ammunition and shrapnel from the sign were found in the roadway.

Czaja was transported to Troop C where his pistol permit was seized, firearms entered into evidence, and charged with Unlawful Discharge of Firearms, Illegal Carry Firearm under Influence of Drugs/Alcohol, Criminal Mischief 3rd, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due to appear in Rockville Superior Court on 11/27/2017.