Former restaurant owner arrested again for sexual assault

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Connecticut restaurant owner has been charged with sexual assault for the second time.

Authorities say 38-year-old Julian Rodriguez was arrested on Friday after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a woman who was mentally incapacitated and unable to give consent. They say the incident happened in his now closed restaurant called Jalisco Restaurant.

This is the second time Rodriguez has been arrested for sexual assault. Police say he was arrested in September for the same offense with a different victim.

Rodriguez is believed by police to have committed similar offenses. He is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on December 6, 2017.

The Glastonbury Police Department are encouraging any victims wishing to come forward or anyone with information in regards to crimes committed by Rodriguez to contact police at 860-633-8301.