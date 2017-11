WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were called to a fire at a home in Wallingford early Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at 6 Compass Rock Lane. Firefighters believe the blaze began in a bedroom in the home.

One person was brought from the scene of the fire to a local hospital for treatment. There has been no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.