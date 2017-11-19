Lung Cancer Awareness Month held in November

(WTNH) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s a disease not limited to just smokers.

Related Content: People urged to quit smoking during Great American Smokeout

The CDC reports between 80% and 90% of lung cancers are connected to cigarette smokers. However, it can also be caused by second-hand smoke, a family history of the disease and exposure to certain air pollutants. These include asbestos, arsenic, radon and even diesel fumes.

Related Content: Latest CDC report – still too many Americans lighting up