MIAMI (AP) — Police say the Miami airport is up and running after a brief evacuation of one terminal.

A bomb-sniffing dog detected something suspicious on a pallet, and Terminal J was evacuated about 7 a.m. Wednesday. The evacuation lasted more than an hour.

Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard says the suspicious package has been removed and an investigation continues.

During the evacuation, all planes were diverted away from the terminal.