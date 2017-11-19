Motorcyclist suffers injuries during crash in North Haven

By Published: Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was injured during a crash in North Haven on Sunday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, the operator crashed on Route 15 Southbound in the area of exit 60 around 3 p.m.

Related Content: Click here for the live traffic map

Officials say the operator suffered a leg injury. There was no word on how serious that injury was.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Authorities did not close any lanes because of the crash, but traffic is expected to be delayed. No other motorists were involved in the incident.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s