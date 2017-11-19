Motorcyclist suffers injuries during crash in North Haven

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was injured during a crash in North Haven on Sunday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, the operator crashed on Route 15 Southbound in the area of exit 60 around 3 p.m.

Officials say the operator suffered a leg injury. There was no word on how serious that injury was.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Authorities did not close any lanes because of the crash, but traffic is expected to be delayed. No other motorists were involved in the incident.