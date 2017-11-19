New Haven parents rally against plans for new superintendent

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Concerned parents gathered on Sunday in front of New Haven City Hall to protest plans for a new superintendent of schools.

The search has been narrowed to three candidates. Parents, educators and students are saying no to Carol Birks as the new superintendent.

Some are concerned with her stance on school choice.

Parents at the protest feel their input is not being valued.

“One of the main concerns that I have is that during the process of selecting superintendent for the New Haven Public Schools the parent participation has been very limited,” voiced parent Fatima Rojas.

The New Haven Board of Education votes on Monday.

