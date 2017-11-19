New weather satellite to track future hurricanes

Related Coverage Sen. Murphy leading fight to ensure housing for hurricane victims

(WTNH) — An eye in the sky for forecasters.

The Joint Polar Satellite System One was launched from Vandenberg Air Force in California on Saturday morning in hopes it will help forecasters track future hurricanes.

The satellite is the first in a series of four next-generation U.S. weather satellites. It is expected to help meteorologists not only make more accurate weather forecasts but also help us predict where future hurricanes are headed.

Emergency workers will use images from space as well to visualize the damage and power outages after storms.