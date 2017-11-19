North Branford parents stand with superintendent regarding contract

By Published:

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents in North Branford protested on Sunday, standing in solidarity with their superintendent.

The North Branford Board of Education voted not to renew Scott Schoonmaker’s contract and parents are not happy.

“We love our superintendent and that is why we’re here,” North Branford resident Lynn Riordan. “We want to show support for him and raise awareness for the systemic problem of local government that has now invaded the Board of Education.”

Parents want their voices and the voices of their children heard in this situation.

