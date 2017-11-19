One dead after fatal fire in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a fatal fire in Stratford on Saturday night.

According to the Stratford Fire Department, the fire took place at 35 Melville Street around 11 p.m. Officials believe the victim was the homeowner of the structure.

There have been no other reports of injuries at this time.

The fire is being investigated by the Stratford Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the blaze is still not known. Officials have not released the name of the victim.