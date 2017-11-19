People gather in Washington, D.C. for Puerto Rico march

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — People gathered on Sunday in Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about those suffering in Puerto Rico.

Protesters are demanding more federal response and the suspension of their Jones Act to help those on the island.

It has been two months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

Restoration of power is not expected to reach 95 percent until mid-December.

