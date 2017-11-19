People gather in Washington, D.C. for Puerto Rico march

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Whitefish Energy Holdings workers restore power lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Oct. 27, it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's power grid to a tiny Montana company in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s hometown. FEMA said in a statement that any language in the controversial contract saying the agency approved of the deal with Whitefish Energy Holdings is inaccurate. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — People gathered on Sunday in Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about those suffering in Puerto Rico.

Protesters are demanding more federal response and the suspension of their Jones Act to help those on the island.

It has been two months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

Restoration of power is not expected to reach 95 percent until mid-December.

