Rocky Hill man arrested for not seeking emergency care for his child

[Photo / CT State Police]

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rocky Hill man was arrested Saturday evening for not seeking care for his unresponsive child and subsequent evasion from police.

Connecticut State Police report that the Rocky Hill Police Department responded to a 911 call at the Residence Inn Hartford Rocky Hill at 680 Cromwell Ave at approximately 6:23 PM. The call came from a mother reporting that her one month old child, Ayaan Patel of Rocky Hill, was not breathing.

Upon their arrival, police located the mother, who reported that the child’s father, Divya Patel, 34 of Rocky Hill, had left with the child in his vehicle. Police contacted Patel via cell phone but he refused to disclose his location. Using GPS information, police located Patel, who was traveling through the Glastonbury and Rocky Hill areas.

After about 30 minutes, Patel returned to the Residence Inn. After locating the unresponsive child in the vehicle, officers began providing aid, later transporting the child to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where it was later pronounced dead.

The investigation determined that Patel was aware the child had died but did not render aid or seek emergency care. Patel was also uncooperative when officers contacted him. Patel was charged with Risk of Injury and Tampering with Evidence, and held on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Monday, 11/20/2017.

The investigation remains active and additional charges are pending.

