Rocky Hill police find body in hotel

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A body was found at a Rocky Hill hotel early Saturday evening.

Connecticut State Police report that the Rocky Hill Police Department responded to the Residence Inn Hartford Rocky Hill at 680 Cromwell Ave for a medical assist. Upon their arrival, police found a deceased person on the premises.

The suspicious death is currently under investigation. State Police Central District Major Crime detectives responded to the scene to assist Rocky Hill PD and have assumed the investigation. There is no threat to the public or community.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s