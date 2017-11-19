Rocky Hill police find body in hotel

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A body was found at a Rocky Hill hotel early Saturday evening.

Connecticut State Police report that the Rocky Hill Police Department responded to the Residence Inn Hartford Rocky Hill at 680 Cromwell Ave for a medical assist. Upon their arrival, police found a deceased person on the premises.

The suspicious death is currently under investigation. State Police Central District Major Crime detectives responded to the scene to assist Rocky Hill PD and have assumed the investigation. There is no threat to the public or community.

