Thanksgiving getaway begins

By Published:
Big Stock Photo

(ABC News) — The Thanksgiving travel rush is well under way.

ABC’s Erielle Reshef is at the Newark International Airport.

Travel is starting to quickly ramp up. At Newark airport, so far, so good, safe to say.

Check with your carriers before heading to the airport. An estimated 28.5 million people are expected to take to the skies over the 12-day Thanksgiving holiday period.

The busiest day in the air is Sunday after Thanksgiving.

As for the tens of millions traveling the roads, Waze predicts this Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m and Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The busiest time to go home is between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Monday. They see a significant spike for grocery stores at 11:00 a.m.

