Two arrested in attempted East Windsor Wal-Mart theft

By Published:
[Photo / East Windsor Police]

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested on Saturday in connection to an attempted theft of Apple Watches at an East Windsor Wal-Mart.

East Windsor Police were notified at approximately 6:30 AM by a Wal-Mart employee that a male had forcibly broken into the Electronic Department storage cabinet behind the cashier counter and removed all of the Apple Watches into a shopping cart, covering them with clothes.

After realizing he was detected, the male abandoned the shopping cart while attempting to leave the store, where he was intercepted by an East Windsor Police Sergeant.

The male was identified as Curtis Belin, 51 of Middletown, who had attempted to steal $3,200 worth of Apple Watches. Belin was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 3rd Degree. Belin has over 40 arrests in CT.

Police also arrested a female, Debra McCain, 48 of Indian Orchard, MA, who had come with Belin to the store. Police located a black/silver BB pistol on the floor of her vehicle, which looked identical to a real firearm. McCain was charged with Weapons in Motor Vehicle.

[Photo / East Windsor Police]

Both are scheduled to appear at Enfield Superior Court on 11/28/2017.

