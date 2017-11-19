What to expect from the 2017 American Music Awards

(ABC News) — The American Music Awards are perhaps best known for their musical performances, and according to this year’s host and producers, there’ll be no shortage of memorable, touching and even “insane” moments.
The excitement will start right away, with Kelly Clarkson and Pink opening the show with a duet.
“It’s [Clarkson’s] 15th anniversary of winning ‘American Idol,’ so she’s gonna throw it back to her very first hit, as well as doing her newest single,” AMA producer Mark Bracco told ABC News. “And then Pink … is doing something that has never been done before … and it’s insane in the best possible way.”
Selena Gomez’s performance of “Wolves” is sure to be a highlight for fans as well. The singer will be taking the stage for the first time since her kidney transplant, and Bracco said that it’s bound to be “a very emotional night for her.”
Related Content: Vans ‘Warped Tour’ to end
Another highlight: Christina Aguilera will sing a medley of songs from Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, released 25 years ago this week.
“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the show, and she’s most excited for the performance by her mom, the iconic Diana Ross, who will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
“There’s so much of an emphasis on youth, but to see a woman whose career has spanned so many decades, that is still performing, still on stage, still singing live, still looking gorgeous … it shows you what’s possible,” she told ABC News. “And people who’ve never seen her … it’s worth it!”
The American Music Awards air live on ABC Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Other performers include Niall Horan, Alessia Cara, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Jonas and many more.
Here the nominees in some of the top categories. Bruno Mars leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd, all of whom have five.
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Related Content: Lady Gaga Stops Mohegan Sun Show to Help Injured Fan
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars — “24K Magic
Drake — “More Life”
The Weeknd – “Starboy”
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey — “Closer”
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”
New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey — “Closer”
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne — “I’m the One”
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar — “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk — “Starboy”
Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee — “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake — “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar — “DAMN.”
Migos — “Culture”
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne — “I’m the One”
Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Rihanna
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Childish Gambino — Awaken, My Love!
The Weeknd — Starboy
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”
Khalid — “Location”
The Weeknd — “Starboy”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Latin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris
Top Soundtrack
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
“Moana”
“Trolls”