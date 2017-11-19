What to expect from the 2017 American Music Awards

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars is the top nominee with eight nods at the American Music Awards, while The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all earned five nominations each. The show will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2017.

(ABC News) — The American Music Awards are perhaps best known for their musical performances, and according to this year’s host and producers, there’ll be no shortage of memorable, touching and even “insane” moments.

The excitement will start right away, with Kelly Clarkson and Pink opening the show with a duet.

“It’s [Clarkson’s] 15th anniversary of winning ‘American Idol,’ so she’s gonna throw it back to her very first hit, as well as doing her newest single,” AMA producer Mark Bracco told ABC News. “And then Pink … is doing something that has never been done before … and it’s insane in the best possible way.”

Selena Gomez’s performance of “Wolves” is sure to be a highlight for fans as well. The singer will be taking the stage for the first time since her kidney transplant, and Bracco said that it’s bound to be “a very emotional night for her.”

Another highlight: Christina Aguilera will sing a medley of songs from Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, released 25 years ago this week.

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the show, and she’s most excited for the performance by her mom, the iconic Diana Ross, who will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“There’s so much of an emphasis on youth, but to see a woman whose career has spanned so many decades, that is still performing, still on stage, still singing live, still looking gorgeous … it shows you what’s possible,” she told ABC News. “And people who’ve never seen her … it’s worth it!”

The American Music Awards air live on ABC Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Other performers include Niall Horan, Alessia Cara, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Jonas and many more.

Here the nominees in some of the top categories. Bruno Mars leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd, all of whom have five.

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic
Drake — “More Life”
The Weeknd – “Starboy”

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey — “Closer”
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile

James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey — “Closer”
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne — “I’m the One”
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito”
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar — “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk — “Starboy”

Tour of the Year

Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee — “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake — “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar — “DAMN.”
Migos — “Culture”

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne — “I’m the One”
Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé
Kehlani
Rihanna

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Childish Gambino — Awaken, My Love!
The Weeknd — Starboy

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”
Khalid — “Location”
The Weeknd — “Starboy”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris

Top Soundtrack

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
“Moana”
“Trolls”

