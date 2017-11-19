Wind knocks down tree in Westport, causes road closures

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An intersection in Westport is closed after a large tree has been brought down by Sunday’s strong winds.

According to Westport police, the tree went down midday in the area of Weston Road. The street’s intersection with Lyons Plains Road and Ford Road is closed while crews work to remove the tree.

Lyons Plains Road and Ford Road are still accessible from south of the closure.

There has been no word on when the roadway will reopen to traffic.