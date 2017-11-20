1 firefighter hurt battling house fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews from the Hamden Fire Department were called to a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in just before 1 p.m. from a next door neighbor to the home involved in the blaze.

Crews arrived to the Garvin Road home to extinguish the fire which engulfed the house’s garage and attic.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn while battling the flames.

Officials say no one was home when the fire broke out. The cause is not known and firefighters are continuing to investigate.