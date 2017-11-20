2 CCSU football players suspended for violation of team policy

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Central Connecticut State University announced late Monday afternoon that two players from the school’s football team have been suspended for what they described as a “violation of team policy”.

According to a statement from CCSU Associate Vice President Warren McLaughlin, Blue Devils Head Football Coach Pete Rossomando suspended football players Jacob Dolegala (quarterback), and David Cinti (offensive lineman) for one game for violation of team policy. The details of the violation were not released.

Rossomando said that Dolegala and Cinti will not be available for any team activities this week, including the game gainst the University of New Hampshire in the first round of the FCS Playoffs, scheduled for Saturday, November 25.