3 arrests made in New London drug bust

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–Three people were arrested on several drug charges Thursday after police seized heroin and crack cocaine in New London.

Police say at around 1:54 p.m., New London officers, along with Connecticut Parole officers, arrested three people in the area of of Vauxhall St. and Colman Street.

The arrests came after police seized approximately 8.2 grams of heroin, 19.4 grams of crack cocaine, 17.15 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, cell phones, and $466 in cash.

26-year-old Nehamiah Carroll, 20-year-old Nahkym Carroll, and 25-year-old Javona Green, all of Norwich, were each arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police ask anyone with information on narcotic/drug activity to contact them at 860-447-9107.