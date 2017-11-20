3 arrests made in New London drug bust

By Published:
(Facebook / New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–Three people were arrested on several drug charges Thursday after police seized heroin and crack cocaine in New London.

Police say at around 1:54 p.m., New London officers, along with Connecticut Parole officers, arrested three people in the area of of Vauxhall St. and Colman Street.

The arrests came after police seized approximately 8.2 grams of heroin, 19.4 grams of crack cocaine, 17.15 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, cell phones, and $466 in cash.

26-year-old Nehamiah Carroll, 20-year-old Nahkym Carroll, and 25-year-old Javona Green, all of Norwich, were each arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police ask anyone with information on narcotic/drug activity to contact them at 860-447-9107.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s