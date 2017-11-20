8 Minute Meals: sweet potato and carrot quinoa bowl

(WTNH) — Health coach and blogger of Sweet, Simple Delicious April Godfrey makes a sweet potato and carrot quinoa bowl topped with a cilantro lime dressing.
Hearty Sweet Potato and Carrot Quinoa Bowl:
3 Cups pre-cooked Quinoa
1 Sweet potato grated
1-2 Carrots grated
1 Can of black beans well rinsed
1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds
1-2 Tsp olive oil
- In a pan over medium heat add the olive oil followed by the shredded sweet potato and shredded carrot.
- Sauté for 3-6 minutes until the veggies are tender. They do not have to be mushy, you just want to take the “raw” out of them…
- Place the pre-cooked Quinoa into a serving dish.
- Add the sautéed sweet potato and carrot mix to the quinoa, add the black beans and mix.
- Set to the side
Tangy Lime and Cilantro Dressing:
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice if 2 limes
2 cloves of garlic pressed
1 1/2 Tsp cumin
1/2 Tsp turmeric
1/2-1 Tsp sea salt (to taste)
1 Tbsp pure maple syrup
1 Tbsp finely chopped onion
A large handful of fresh cilantro chopped
- Add all ingredients together and whisk very, very well! Or place in a jar and shake, shake, shake!
Putting it all together:
Pour the dressing over your quinoa salad, toss until all well mixed and all is coated,
Top with the toasted sesame seeds and even a little extra cilantro.
This dish can be served hot or cold, topped with hummus or guacamole.
For more quick and healthy dish ideas, visit April’s blog at http://www.sweetsimpledelicious.com