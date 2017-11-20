8 Minute Meals: sweet potato and carrot quinoa bowl

(WTNH) — Health coach and blogger of Sweet, Simple Delicious April Godfrey makes a sweet potato and carrot quinoa bowl topped with a cilantro lime dressing.

Hearty Sweet Potato and Carrot Quinoa Bowl:

3 Cups pre-cooked Quinoa

1 Sweet potato grated

1-2 Carrots grated

1 Can of black beans well rinsed

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1-2 Tsp olive oil

In a pan over medium heat add the olive oil followed by the shredded sweet potato and shredded carrot.

Sauté for 3-6 minutes until the veggies are tender. They do not have to be mushy, you just want to take the “raw” out of them…

Place the pre-cooked Quinoa into a serving dish.

Add the sautéed sweet potato and carrot mix to the quinoa, add the black beans and mix.

Set to the side

Tangy Lime and Cilantro Dressing:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice if 2 limes

2 cloves of garlic pressed

1 1/2 Tsp cumin

1/2 Tsp turmeric

1/2-1 Tsp sea salt (to taste)

1 Tbsp pure maple syrup

1 Tbsp finely chopped onion

A large handful of fresh cilantro chopped

Add all ingredients together and whisk very, very well! Or place in a jar and shake, shake, shake!

Putting it all together:

Pour the dressing over your quinoa salad, toss until all well mixed and all is coated,

Top with the toasted sesame seeds and even a little extra cilantro.

This dish can be served hot or cold, topped with hummus or guacamole.

For more quick and healthy dish ideas, visit April’s blog at http://www.sweetsimpledelicious.com