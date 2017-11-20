Additional charges possible after infant’s death in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rocky Hill man could be facing even more charges in connection with the death of his one-month-old baby.

34-year-old Divya Patel faced a judge on Monday. Rocky Hill police say they got a call from the Residence Inn on Saturday night from a mother who said her baby was not breathing.

When officers arrived, her husband, Divya Patel, had already left with the infant.

Investigators say Patel realized the baby died but did not try to get help.