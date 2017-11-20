Blumenthal target of apparent fake news attempt

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH / Tom Parent)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, someone who said they were a woman from Cheshire, posted on twitter an allegation that U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal had sexually assault her when he was the U.S. Attorney in New Haven decades ago.

The tweet, that included the “me too” hashtag said:

I waited almost forty years to tell my story. I was an intern at a law office with Senator Blumenthal and was sexually assaulted by Richard countless times. Told the story to my husband and has been eaten me alive since.”

The accusation against Blumenthal went viral, but it doesn’t appear as though the woman actually exists.

There have been two different photos associated with the account that are apparently women in Texas, and London, and the posting says the woman, “Linda Flores”, is from a town that appears to be a misspelling of Cheshire as “Chesire.”

News 8 received several tweets and facebook messages asking if we were going to report the accusations against Blumenthal. News 8 attempted to contact the woman to no avail. The twitter account appears to have been created last week, and now has been cancelled.

Blumenthal has denied the allegation, and labeled Flores a fake saying,  “This kind of phony hoax is a disservice and detriment to the brave and courageous men and women who are coming forward now.”

Senator Blumenthal says that it may be time to reconsider the legal shield that social media platforms like twitter and facebook, enjoy and for the Congress to consider some sort of regulation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s