Blumenthal target of apparent fake news attempt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, someone who said they were a woman from Cheshire, posted on twitter an allegation that U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal had sexually assault her when he was the U.S. Attorney in New Haven decades ago.

The tweet, that included the “me too” hashtag said:

I waited almost forty years to tell my story. I was an intern at a law office with Senator Blumenthal and was sexually assaulted by Richard countless times. Told the story to my husband and has been eaten me alive since.”

The accusation against Blumenthal went viral, but it doesn’t appear as though the woman actually exists.

There have been two different photos associated with the account that are apparently women in Texas, and London, and the posting says the woman, “Linda Flores”, is from a town that appears to be a misspelling of Cheshire as “Chesire.”

News 8 received several tweets and facebook messages asking if we were going to report the accusations against Blumenthal. News 8 attempted to contact the woman to no avail. The twitter account appears to have been created last week, and now has been cancelled.

Blumenthal has denied the allegation, and labeled Flores a fake saying, “This kind of phony hoax is a disservice and detriment to the brave and courageous men and women who are coming forward now.”

Blumenthal on apparent fake news attempt pic.twitter.com/szpo4HXw6j — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) November 20, 2017

Senator Blumenthal says that it may be time to reconsider the legal shield that social media platforms like twitter and facebook, enjoy and for the Congress to consider some sort of regulation.