Brady, Patriots heading for greater heights in Mexico

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Tom Brady, fresh off his NFL-record 86th road win, is ready to take the New England Patriots to new heights, namely Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, where they’ll face the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

“I’m excited for it. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Brady said Friday. “I’ve never been to Mexico City. It’s nice that it’s there. When the schedule comes out you kind of figure out where you’re playing. It’s been the kind of game you look forward to and we’re playing against a really good football team in a really cool environment.

“So, it’ll be pretty memorable. I think everyone’s excited. It’s been a fun week to prepare.”