Call for more oversight of sober houses after overdose deaths

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Since 2014, there have been at least five overdose deaths in sober houses throughout the city of New London.

This has the Human Services Director in New London telling The Day newspaper “enough is enough.”

Jeanne Milstein helped start a voluntary certification program for sober houses in the city. It is the first of its kind in the state.

According to The Day, homeowners must prove their property is sanitary, safe, and up to code to be certified. Residents must have access to support services and not be overcharged. The paper reports homes are also required to have the opioid overdose-reversal drug Naloxone on hand.

Lisa Johns, who helped start the group Community Speaks Out, which aims to help addicts find treatment, lost her son to an overdose in October 2014. It happened while he was staying at a sober house on Rogers Street in New London.

