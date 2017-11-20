Can’t get a good night sleep? It could be your surroundings

Related Coverage Middlesex Hospital: Sleep Apnea

(WBRE) – We’ve all been there, waking up and just not feeling rested.

“It’s almost guaranteed that everyone will face a sleep problem at some point over the course of their life,” says Dr. Michael Marino, Medical Director for Sleep Medicine at Geisinger.

But he says there are some simple changes you can make to your surroundings that can help.

“The human body does best when the temperature is somewhere between 60 and 65 degrees. And the difference is you get more slow wave sleep or delta sleep. That’s the phase of sleep where we’re able to take our short term memories and convert it into longer term memories,” Dr. Marino explained.

Related Content: Middlesex Hospital: Sleep Apnea

Any light seeping into the room from windows or open doors may be preventing that restful sleep your body needs.

Dr. Marino says, “That light perception will affect our ability to secrete melatonin. Even with our eyelids closed, we’re still aware there’s something going on.”

But what about having a night light?

“I think having a night light is a wise idea for many people,” says Dr. Marino, “It will decrease the risk of you tripping or falling with it.”

And if 60 or 65 degrees in the bedroom seems a little chilly, just throw an extra blanket on the bed.