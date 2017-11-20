Controversy surrounding New Haven school superintendent vote

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven school system has been without a permanent superintendent for a year now and some are upset about how long it has taken to find a replacement.

On Monday night, the New Haven Board of Education is set to vote on a new one. However, some say the decision is being rushed.

Related Content: New Haven’s Board of Education set to vote on new superintendent amid protests

A rally against one of the final candidates was held on Sunday afternoon.

Another rally took place on Monday night just hours before the vote was scheduled to take place.

Related Content: New Haven parents rally against plans for new superintendent