Controversy surrounding New Haven school superintendent vote

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven school system has been without a permanent superintendent for a year now and some are upset about how long it has taken to find a replacement.

On Monday night, the New Haven Board of Education is set to vote on a new one. However, some say the decision is being rushed.

A rally against one of the final candidates was held on Sunday afternoon.

Another rally took place on Monday night just hours before the vote was scheduled to take place.

