Court Challenge to East Haven Mayoral Results Concludes

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The lawsuit challenging the results of the East Haven Mayor’s race is now in the hands of a judge.

Closing arguments took place Monday morning after nearly a day and a half of testimony.

Democratic challenger Salvatore Maltese lost to incumbent Mayor Joe Maturo by 106 votes when all ballots were counted on Election Night.

The close race is not close enough to trigger an automatic recount so Maltese filed a lawsuit trying to get a judge to ask for a recount or to name him the winner.

The complaint alleges voting improprieties took place. However, no evidence presented by Maltese backed up his claims and several of the witnesses called by his attorney Edward Marcus directly contradicted the accusations.

One major allegation was that the ballots handed out, including absentee ballots, did not match the final vote totals. It stated that the number of rejected ballots could show Maltese as the winner.

Both the Democratic and Republican election moderators took the stand to dispute the allegation. Evidence was presented showing all absentee ballots were accounted for and accurately included in the final vote tally.

Another allegation accused the town GOP Chairman and Director of Public Works Robert Parente violated election laws by working at one of the voting stations during polling hours.

On the stand, Parente explained that he was not at the District 5 precinct during voting hours. The democratic moderator of the polling station called to the stand by Maltese substantiated Parente’s testimony.

Maltese also alleged that the tallying of absentee ballots “occurred without the moderator or Registrar of the Democratic Party present.

The democratic moderator for absentee ballots, Tina Hedley, testified that she was at both absentee ballot counts. Her testimony was substantiated by her GOP counterpart.

The complaint also alleged there were problems with one of the voting machines.

Hedley testified that the problem occurred after voting ended. She says the issue was the tape that printed out the votes at the end of the day was not printing out correctly. She testified it was simple fix of just re-inserting the tape. She testified no votes were impacted.

Judge Sheila Ozalis is expected to release a written decision by 4pm Tuesday.