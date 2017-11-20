Delegation touts bipartisan support for gun-related bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several members of Connecticut’s all-Democratic congressional delegation are optimistic that bipartisan support for background check system legislation may be a sign of future cooperation on anti-gun violence legislation.

U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty all said Monday they’re pleased to have Republicans from other states where mass shootings have occurred co-sponsor the Fix NICS Act. Murphy introduced it in the Senate to fill gaps in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Murphy says he doesn’t know if it’s a turning point, but it is significant.

The bill creates incentives for states to submit relevant criminal history information to the database, including extra points toward receiving Department of Justice grants. It creates penalties for federal entities that don’t submit data, such as the military.

