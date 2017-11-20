Gas prices at highest level during Thanksgiving week since 2014

(WTNH) — Driving to your Thanksgiving destination is going to cost a lot more than it did in years past.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded is at its highest during Thanksgiving week since 2014.

In Connecticut, a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.71. Last year at this time, it was 41 cents cheaper at $2.30 per gallon.

In spite of that, AAA expects 46 million people to drive more than 50 miles away from home Thanksgiving weekend.

