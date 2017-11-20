Good Samaritans pull a woman from her burning car in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20 year-old driver is lucky to be alive.

Waterbury Police say at around 8 o’clock Sunday night, Wuildelys Richardson was driving her car on East Main Street, sideswiped another car, went off the road and crashed into a tree in a family’s front yard.

Minutes later, the car went up in a ball of flames. But, right before it did, two good Samaritans pulled over their cars and ran over to help get Richardson out of the vehicle.

News 8 managed to catch up with one of those people who stopped to help.

“I saw the SUV hit the tree and saw a lot of smoke,” said Rocky Doobay, one of the two good Samaritans. “So, I decided to pull over.”

He says things got scary when he got closer to the car.

“I saw at the bottom, that’s when it was starting to catch flames,” he said.

He and the other good Samaritan, whose name he couldn’t remember in the heat of the moment, worked together. The smoke was thick so they started feeling around inside for anyone who might’ve been trapped.

“I forgot his name but he told me the passenger door was opened on the other side,” Rocky said. “So, when I went in there I reached around and felt someone’s head and the person — she was underneath the steering wheel and the fire was underneath the steering wheel already so we started pulling– I couldn’t get her out myself.”

They got her out, but she was in bad shape. She was alive though. At last check, she is in stable condition at the hospital. Many people say Rocky and the other good Samaritan are heroes.

“Thank God for good Samaritans, you know?” said Wilson Lamb, who works in the area.

As for Rocky, he remains modest while others pat him on the back.

“It’s humanity,” Rocky said. “It’s something we should do for people.”