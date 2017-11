ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is now behind bars and is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a number of homes along a CTtransit bus route.

Rocky Hill police say they arrested Benjamin Villanueva of Hartford on Monday morning.

Police followed him onto a CTtransit bus into Rocky Hill. Officials then arrested Villanueva after they say they watched him try to break into a home along Route 55 with burglar’s tools.

According to police, Villanueva could be facing additional charges.