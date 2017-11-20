Hartford man pleads guilty to crack, heroin distribution

Related Coverage Hartford Police make three arrests in narcotics sweep

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man will face sentencing after pleading guilty to crack and heroin distribution charges.

Officials say Khadafi Castro, 39, pleaded guilty in Bridgeport federal court to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin and cocaine base.

According to court documents and statements made in court, officials made eight controlled purchases of heroin, fentanyl and/or crack cocaine from Castro.

During the sales, officials say Castro was assisted by 43-year-old Todd Peters of Hartford.

Castro has been detained since his arrest on Aug. 14. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28, 2018.

Peters pleaded guilty to the same charge on Nov. 16 and awaits sentencing.