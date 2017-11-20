Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin actively considering run for governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin now says he is actively considering a run for governor in 2018.

The 38-year-old mayor is only in his second year in office. Mayor Bronin threatened to declare bankruptcy if the state didn’t bail out Hartford by November.

“This is not something I had planned to do. I have heard from a lot of people around the state in the past couple of weeks and days urging me to consider it. I am thinking about it but I’m going to take some time to talk with and listen to a lot of folks before making that decision,” he said.

The new state budget does give about $40 million to help the city, but the money includes an oversight board to monitor the city’s spending.

