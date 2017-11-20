How to reduce holiday stress in the workplace

(WTNH) — From cooking to decorating to wrapping presents, the holidays can be a stressful time. Accountemps branch manager Elizabeth Dutkiewicz has tips on how to curb that stress.

A new survey by Accountemps reveal that although 51% of workers are happier during the holidays, 35% say they are more stressed at work.

Elizabeth says the first thing you should do when you begin to feel overwhelmed is to make a to-do list. Before you go to bed, track down all of your top priorities that you want to accomplish the next day. Keep a separate list for all of your personal goals.

If you would like time off during the holiday months, Elizabeth suggests giving your team as much notice as possible. If you do not get the time off, it is best to always talk to your manager or supervisor if you begin to feel overwhelmed.

Management should consider hiring temporary staff if possible to increase work flow and alleviate stress from their staff.

 

