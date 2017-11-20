Malloy Administration raises deficit projection

By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH / Joe Sferazza)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Governor’s office has revised the red ink in the new state budget to just over 200 million dollars. Just a week ago that number was 178 million.

Related Content: Despite budget fixes, Connecticut still faces deficits

Because the deficit number is more than one percent of expected state spending, the Governor must now submit a mitigation plan to cutback even more spending.

Related Content: Senate passes budget fix, may soon need another

This would be in addition to the cuts in municipal aid he announced last week.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s