Malloy Administration raises deficit projection

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Governor’s office has revised the red ink in the new state budget to just over 200 million dollars. Just a week ago that number was 178 million.

Related Content: Despite budget fixes, Connecticut still faces deficits

Because the deficit number is more than one percent of expected state spending, the Governor must now submit a mitigation plan to cutback even more spending.

Related Content: Senate passes budget fix, may soon need another

This would be in addition to the cuts in municipal aid he announced last week.