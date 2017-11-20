Man killed in Stratford fire that destroyed his home

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP)– Police say a man is dead after a fire destroyed his Connecticut home over the weekend.

Stratford Fire Marshal Brian Lampart says James Boss was alone at the residence that caught fire Saturday evening. The Connecticut Post reports fire crews found Boss dead in his second floor bedroom after the flames were extinguished.

Investigators are working to determine whether he died from smoke inhalation or burns.

Lampart says Boss lived with his wife and son, who were with relatives the night of the fire.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are investigating, but Lampart says foul play is not suspected.

